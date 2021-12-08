Japanese envoy expresses grief over demise of CDS General Rawat

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has expressed condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday along with his wife and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force's chopper in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Satoshi Suzuki said: Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 Armed Forces personnel an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu.



"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident," Suzuki said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tweeted: "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

General Rawat, a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)

