Japanese envoy lauds 'expanding' defence cooperation with India

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu, on Wednesday said that defence relations between the two countries have been expanding in a big way.

"Relationship between Japan and India in defence has been expanding in a very big way. Mr (Rajnath) Singh's visit to Japan is very significant to compare notes on various aspects of Japan-India defence cooperation, including some joint exercises, defence equipment cooperation and some senior-level exchanges," he told ANI.

"We are very excited to have a good discussion on opening the Pacific also. We are on the same page on various aspects of international affairs. We appreciate Mr Singh for finding time for Japan," Hiramatsu said.

Expressing satisfaction about the bilateral ties between both countries in key sectors, the ambassador said, "I think this is the best (time) in history in various ways, not only economically, but also in defence security and cultural exchanges. So I see a lot of potential."

Hiramatsu also said the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India is a way to gain momentum to boost economic, business and political relations.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his two-day visit to Japan this week was "remarkable and successful in many ways."

"My visit to Japan has been remarkable and successful in many ways. This visit has reiterated our Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to working together towards a vision for Indo-Pacific region," Singh had tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)

