Japanese envoy to India extends wishes on 125th birth anniv of Netaji

Satoshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India on Sunday extended his wishes on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sharing a video message on the birth anniversary celebrations by Netaji Research Bureau, Satoshi said, "I wish to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As COVID-19 protocols prevent me from joining you in person in Kolkata on this memorable occasion. Kindly, allow me to convey my message through this video."

"Any talks for India's fight for freedom are incomplete without the reference of Netaji, one of the most prominent and important figures of the time," he added.

He also congratulated Netaji Research Bureau for organising the event to pay respect to the brave freedom fighter and leader who contributed to unifying the nation, which India finally attained 75 years ago.

"That also makes this year special for the country. The year 2022 is also a special year for us as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and India," said the Japanese envoy.

He said that this year's theme for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and India is "Building a future for our centenary."

"Today, Japan and India as strategic partners cooperate in the close and multi-layer manner in the Indo-Pacific as well as in the global arena through strong bi-lateral ties between the two countries," added the Japanese ambassador.

Talking about the trust between the two nations, he said, "The trust between the two nations has been laid well beyond 70 years of our diplomatic history. We have never forgotten that it was the newly independent India then that extended enormous help to Japan to come back to the international community after World War II."

Satoshi also named Swami Vivekananda, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Justice Radhabinod Pal, many great Indians, notably from Bengal who had been associated with then Japanese intellectuals and had played a large role in building modern India-Japan relations.



"Undoubtedly, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the persons who marked a new chapter in the history of the two nations. He is one of the most revered freedom fighters of India. His ardent passion and charismatic personality made him one of the most memorable Indians among the Japanese citizens," said Satoshi Suzuki.

He also laid stress on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA) and the Indian freedom movement.

"It was in 1943 that Netaji arrived in Japan through a long trip from Germany and then he succeeded Rash Behari Bose, the Indian Independence League and Commander-in-Chief of Indian National Army (INA). He organised INA with thousands of young Indians - men and women, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. All equally joined to form the army for the cause of India's independence," he added.

He also narrated about Bharati 'Asha' Sahay Choudhury, who was inspired by Netaji.

"I would like to narrate about a person's biography who is widely read in Japan. There was an Indian lady, her name was Bharati 'Asha' Sahay Choudhury also known as Asako in Japan. She was born in Kobe, Japan in 1928 as the daughter of Anand Mohan Sahay, who served as the cabinet minister of the Provisional Government of Free India. Asha was also one of the devoted patriots, inspired by Netaji. Netaji opened opportunities to all Indian patriots, including young ladies like her to join INA for India's independence, said the Japanese ambassador.

"National movement forged the unity of this diverse land. It brought people of diverse faith, diverse creed, diverse languages, together and then forged for the freedom of their motherland. Netaji and INA set a wonderful precedent for comprehensive unity and religious harmony to independent India in later days," he added.

Netaji said, "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.".

"After 75 years of India's independence, his inspiration seems to be still vivid among the people in India and even among foreigners like us," said Satoshi.

The Japanese envoy also recalled that the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe was also inspired by Netaji.

"Former PM Abe is also the one inspired by Netaji. On his visit to the memorial in Kolkata in August 2007, he said, "The Japanese are deeply moved by Bose's strong will to have led Indian independence movement from British rule. Netaji is a much-respected name in Japan," said Satoshi Suzuki.


