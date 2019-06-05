Japanese foreign minister calls up Jaishankar, pushes for free and open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday to review the possibility of a free and open Indo-Pacific strategy between the two countries.

Kono extended his congratulations on the appointment of Jaishankar, who has very close ties with Japan.

He, then, expressed his views toward the possibility of a free and open Indo-Pacific strategy, citing India's role and responsibility as a global power.

Kono also stated that it is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's turn to visit India this year, and he hopes to keep in touch and cooperate with Jaishankar more closely than ever.

In addition, Kono also invited Jaishankar to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in November and stated that he would like to welcome the External Affairs Minister in Japan at an early timing to discuss wide-ranging issues. He further stated that he would like to coordinate the schedule to hold a "2+2" ministerial meeting as soon as possible which Japan and India agreed to hold.

Expressing gratitude on Kono's congratulatory message, Jaishankar, on his part, stated that he would also like to meet the Japanese foreign minister at various occasions such as international conferences, and visit Japan at an early stage.

Jaishankar also said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan with which the country enjoys a special relationship.

A former career diplomat, Jaishankar has previously served as the Ambassador of India to the United States. A surprise addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, he will be helming the Ministry of External Affairs for the next five years under the NDA government. (ANI)

