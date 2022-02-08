Japanese Navy conducts 4-day exercise with US Marines in East China Sea

Tokyo [Japan], February 8 (ANI): The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a four-day exercise with the US Navy in the East China Sea to boost the joint deterrence capabilities, reported Sputnik.

"From February 4-7, JS KONGO and P-3C patrol aircraft [of Japan] conducted a Bilateral Exercise with [US Navy] including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln at the East China Sea and West Pacific to strengthen the capability of Japan-US Alliance for effective deterrence and response," JMSDF said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The participants took all the necessary precautions against the spread of COVID-19, according to the statement from the Japanese command.



Japan and the US in recent years have been increasing military cooperation in the region due to Beijing's activities in the region.

The cooperation has intensified due to the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory. (ANI)





