Japanese PM sends offering to war-linked Yasukuni shrine

Tokyo [Japan], October 17 (ANI): Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering on Saturday to Yasukuni Shrine that honours convicted war criminals and over 2.4 million war dead.

Suga sent a potted plant to the shrine to mark the autumn festival, NHK reported.

The "masakaki" tree offering was made to celebrate the Shinto shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn.



According to The Japan Times, this shrine is seen as a symbol of past militarism by its neighbours next door, particularly China and South Korea.

Past visits from the Japanese leaders to the war shrine have drawn backlash from both the countries.

On previous occasions, Suga's predecessor Abe Shinzo had offered plants during the spring and autumn festivals.

As per the Japanese daily, Suga reportedly did not send offerings while serving as the Chief Cabinet Secretary. (ANI)

