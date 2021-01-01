Japanese PM Suga vows to fight against virus in his New Year's address

Tokyo [Japan], January 1 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday vowed to fight against the COVID-19 in his New Year's address.

"The Suga Cabinet firmly promises to protect citizens' lives and livelihoods, continuing to put all of our energy into preventing the spread of infections and reviving the economy," Kyodo News quoted PM Suga as saying.

Suga, who took office in September called the coronavirus outbreak an "unprecedented national crisis," and thanked frontline health care workers for working "day and night" to fight against the virus.



The Japanese Prime Minister also pledged to push forward with preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was postponed last summer for the first time in their 124-year modern history, will be "safe and secure" and serve as a "symbol of global solidarity."

The administration will support investment in green technology, which is part of his push to make the country carbon neutral by 2050, and digitalisation, Kyodo News quoted Suga as saying.

"We will concentrate all of our policy resources and take decisive action for all kinds of reform," Suga said, vowing to boost regional economies by working on agricultural reform and promoting tourism.

Suga added that Japan's security alliance with the United States will remain the foundation of its foreign policy and that he will continue efforts to realise a "free and open Indo-Pacific" while maintaining stable relations with neighbouring countries. (ANI)

