Japanese Prime Minister calls election victory 'big deal'

Tokyo [Japan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also heads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that his party's election victory in the parliament's lower house is a "big deal."

The LDP, in coalition with the Komeito Party, won 293 seats out of the total 465. LDP alone secured 261 seats in the election.



"Our party managed to get over half of the votes in the elections for political power. This is a big deal. We intend to use this in our political and parliamentary leadership," Kishida said as quoted by NHK TV.

The party's victory means that it will now be able to appoint new heads of relevant committees of the lower parliamentary house, as well as ensure the party itself has the most seats in them.

Japan's lower parliamentary house elections were held on Sunday. The Constitutional Democratic Party, which is the country's main opposition force, got 96 seats. A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats. (ANI/Sputnik)

