Japanese retail store attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Bic Camera Inc, a consumer electronics retailer chain in Japan, has been attracting many foreign tourists to the country by improving its railway services for them.

International tourists in Japan will be surprised by the development of the present railway infrastructure in the country.

There are many routes and stations in every area of Japan. The railway industry has developed to connect each town with tourist attractions.

The 'Bic Camera' has been expanding its stores in major regional cities such as Osaka and Nagoya.

According to the Japanese tourism industry, the reason why foreign tourists tend to visit more places and cover famous spots is that the tourists make use of the railway network which is well-connected.

The electronics retail store has a business strategy to attract foreign tourists and offers inbound services, including duty-free services, to foreign tourists.

'Bic Camera' is also developing 'Bicqlo' in collaboration with 'Uniqlo', a fashion clothing product that will operate at many places overseas. Visitors can buy clothes and household appliances from the same store.

The 'Bic Camera' store in front of Yuraku-cho station in Tokyo connects directly to the subway station.

This is convenient for commuting and shopping also. Another attraction is close by Imperial Palace, "Hibiya park" station, which serves as a way for tourists to easily commute to many subway stations. Visitors can enjoy shopping and walking around. (ANI)

