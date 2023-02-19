Japanese warship JS Makinami on goodwill visit to Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (AN): Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ship JS Makinami is on a visit to Mumbai.

"JMSDF Ship JS Makinami, a Takanami class destroyer, is on a goodwill visit to Mumbai from 18 to 20 Feb," informed Western Naval Command.

Earlier, the top defence officials of both countries discussed subjects of common interest at the Headquarters of Western Naval Command



"Captain FUJII Kenrichi, Commander Escort Division Seven (CED 7) and Cdr NOSE Koji, Commanding Officer JS Makinami, accompanied by Capt TACHIBANA Hiroshi, DA of Japan in India, called on RAdm Kunal Singh Rajkumar, CSO (Ops) at Headquarters of Western Naval Command, and discussed subjects of common interest," tweeted Western Command.

Notably, India and Japan kick-started an exercise 'Ex Dharma Guardian' at Camp Imazu in Shiga Province in Japan from February 17 to March 2, 2023.

This is the 4th edition of the Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between India and Japan.

Strengthening the Indo-Pacific region, a concept first articulated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was at the top of Prime Minister of India's meeting with his Japan's counterpart in Tokyo, where Indian Prime Minister attended Mr. Abe's state funeral.

During Prime Minister's visit to Japan in October 2008, two leaders issued "the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation between Japan and India".



There are also various frameworks of security and defence dialogue between Japan and India including the "2+2" meeting, annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue and Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard dialogue.

India and Japan defence forces organise a series of bilateral exercises namely, JIMEX, SHINYUU Maitra, and Dharma Guardian. Both countries also participate in the Malabar exercise with the USA.

Quad alliance: Quad is an informal strategic dialogue between India, the USA, Japan and Australia with a shared objective to ensure and support a "free, open and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

Both countries have border and hegemonic issues with China. So, their policy stance hinges generally on China, rather than growing comprehensively.

India-Japan Defence and Security partnership has evolved over the years from bilateral and multilateral exercises including Dharma Guardian and Malabar respectively. And welcoming the participation of Japan for the first time in exercise MILAN.

Tri-Service Exchanges between Japan and India have been institutionalized completing the triad. Coast Guards have had regular annual exchanges since 2006. Including, Japan and India Vision 2025 Special Strategic and Global Partnership - working together for peace and prosperity of the indo-pacific region and the world.

India and Japan's defence forces organize a series of bilateral exercises namely, JIMEX (naval), SHINYUU Maitri (Air Force), and Dharma Guardian (Army).

The participation of Japan for the first time in the multilateral exercise MILAN and operationalisation of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement in March, 2022 are milestones in the progress of defence cooperation.

Both countries also participate in the Malabar exercise (Naval Exercise) with the USA and Australia. (ANI)

