Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world,
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world,

Japan's Emperor Naruhito formally proclaims enthronement

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:37 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Japan's Emperor Naruhito has officially proclaimed his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony which was attended by more than a hundred global dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Emperor ascended the chrysanthemum throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who was the first to be enthroned as the symbol of "the state and of the unity of the people" under the postwar Constitution.
According to CNN, the ritual-bound ceremony began with purple curtains being pulled back to reveal the emperor and his wife. Naruhito wore a rust coloured robe as his father did in 1990.
Naruhito then proclaimed his enthronement before an audience of the imperial family. "I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them," Naruhito said.
"I sincerely hope that our country, through our people's wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:04 IST

Kovind, Nepal Pres meet in Japan, discuss issues of mutual...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on here Tuesday met his Nepal counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:46 IST

Russia: Pradhan visits Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Vladivostok

Vladivostok [Russia], Oct 22 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:41 IST

Madagascar: Indian rock group performs at cultural event

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian Bollywood rock group Antariksh performed at a cultural event in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Heads of 87 foreign missions in India reached Amritsar to visit...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of 87 foreign missions in India on Tuesday reached Amritsar to visit Golden Temple in order to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Trump congratulates Justin Trudeau for his 'wonderful,...

Washington [US], Oct 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wonderful and hard-fought victory" in the election.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:53 IST

Heads of over 90 foreign missions in India to visit Golden Temple today

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Over 90 heads of foreign missions in India embarked on a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Trudeau set to lead Canada's next government: Exit polls

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals is winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:05 IST

Death toll rises to 11 after weekend of violent protests in Chile

Santiago [Chile], Oct 22 (ANI): At least 11 people have died in Chile, according to the mayor of the Chilean capital, as protests and violence continued to mar the Latin American country during the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:29 IST

British Speaker blocks new vote on Johnson's Brexit deal

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on Monday (local time) blocked the government's attempt to organise a new vote on the recently renegotiated Brexit deal in the British Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:55 IST

Benjamin Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) announced that he is giving up on efforts to form a new government after failing to form a coalition following an inconclusive parliamentary election last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:34 IST

US, India best situated to grow together on strategic issues,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger on Monday said that the United States and India are best suited to grow together on strategic issues like security and economic evolution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:29 IST

Canadians head to polls, Trudeau fights to retain power in tight...

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Canadians headed to polls on Monday (local time) to vote in a tight race being seen as a litmus test for the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read More
iocl