Japan's Hagibis typhoon: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered condoled the loss of lives caused by super-typhoon Hagibis in Japan and appreciated Tokyo's "preparedness" against natural disasters.

At least 14 people have been killed and 16 have suffered injuries as Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan.

"I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity," the prime minister tweeted.

"I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan's preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated," he added

Modi said visiting personnel of the Indian Navy will be happy to assist immediately.

"India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately," Modi tweeted.

Kyodo News reported that many rivers were overflowing into residential areas across the country. Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.

As many as six million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the typhoon Hagibis made landfall just before 7 pm (local time) on Saturday. The agency has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, reported Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, Japan was also rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region. (ANI)