Japan's new Prime Minister to make his first foreign visit to Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21

Tokyo [Japan], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make his first foreign visit in this post from October 18-21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.



The first two countries that will be visited by the new Prime Minister will be Vietnam and Indonesia. The first official visit of previous Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also made to these two countries.

Last month, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new Prime Minister after the former head, Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. (ANI/Sputnik)

