Japan's Nippon Foundation supports emergency medical care system to fight corona crisis

Tokyo [Japan], May 27 (ANI): Japan-based Nippon Foundation is spearheading a private emergency medical care system to fight the coronavirus crisis.

"Nippon Foundation has always paid attention to the policy of the Government. It does not necessarily cover all fields or budget or procedure. Based on the research of social subjects, the Nippon Foundation established the first and second medical support plan. Today, we announced a third plan for the emergency medical care system. The three plans will define the future of Japan's medical treatment care," the Foundation's chairman Yohei Sasakawa announced on Tuesday.

The Nippon Foundation focused that the emergency medical care system has been suffering from the coronavirus crisis.

The foundation interviewed 139 emergency medical care hospitals and then decided to support the project worth 5Billion Yen (USD47 million) in three years. In June, four hospitals have been nominated for availing free cab facilities, improvement fee, doctor car, ECMO and many others. From July onwards, it will expand to more than 100 hospitals.

This project is constituted by a precise plan covered a wide area and long term.


