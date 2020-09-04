Japan's northern Kyushu region braces for powerful typhoon

Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan's weather agency on Wednesday said that a powerful typhoon is making its way from the Nagasaki region to the northern part of Japan's main island of Kyushu.

Typhoon Maysak, which has already pummeled Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and injured eight people, is moving north at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

According to the agency, the powerful storm has a central atmospheric pressure of 940 hectopascals and is packing winds at its core of up to 162 kilometres per hour.

Maysak's maximum instantaneous wind velocity was clocked at 234 kilometres per hour, the JMA said while issuing a warning to people to be vigilant for gusty winds, high waves, storm surges, as well as possible landslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

Shinkansen bullet train services have been temporarily suspended as a result of the typhoon between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line.

West Japan Railway said the suspension of the service will continue until at least 8 am (local time) on Thursday.

The JMA stated Typhoon Maysak will likely to continue on a northern trajectory towards the northern area of Kyushu through Thursday, with unstable atmospheric conditions in western Japan leading to thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

Through Thursday, Kyushu, Shikoku and Tokai regions are likely to be lashed by downpours of up to 80 millimetres per hour while also being struck by thunderstorms, the JMA said.

The weather agency also said for the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up to 300 millimetres of rain is expected in the Shikoku region, and as much as 250 millimetres in Kyushu and Tokai.

Over the 48-hour period through Friday morning, meanwhile, Shikoku and Tokai may well be inundated with between 100 to 200 millimetres of rain, the JMA stated. (ANI/Xinhua)

