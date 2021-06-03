Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga pledges additional USD 800 million to COVAX facility

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday pledged an additional USD 800 million to COVAX facility aiming for a fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

The announcement came at an online vaccine summit which Japan co-hosted with the GAVI vaccine alliance, an international group that promotes vaccinations in developing nations, reported NHK World.

Participants included US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and others.

Suga told them that a vaccine divide based on wealth and other circumstances of various nations cannot be tolerated. Japan has already contributed 200 million dollars to the cause.



Suga explained that more than 76 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been supplied to over 120 countries and regions through the COVAX facility, reported NHK World.

He said more solidarity and commitment will be needed to overcome the global crisis. He said that Japan will fully support the safe, fair and effective distribution of vaccines to as many people as possible.

He asked participants to work towards realizing the goal of securing 1.8 billion vaccine doses -- enough to vaccinate 30 per cent of populations in developing countries and territories before the end of the year, NHK World reported.

Suga added that Japan also plans to supply 30 million vaccine doses manufactured in the country, taking into account the spread of coronavirus variants and the delay in vaccine shipments.

He said this will happen when all conditions are met, and at an appropriate time, reported NHK World. (ANI)

