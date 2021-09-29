Japan's ruling party starts presidential election

Tokyo [Japan], September 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Wednesday started its presidential election, with four candidates, namely Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, entering the race.



As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to be held on October 4, succeeding the incumbent Yoshihide Suga. (ANI/Xinhua)

