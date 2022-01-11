Japan's Soy Sauce maker Kikkoman building global presence

Tokyo [Japan] January 11 (ANI): Boasting a century-old experience, Japanese Soy Sauce maker Kikkoman never hesitates in tackling issues that a company might face in this dynamically changing world.

Environment conservation becomes a major subject to be tackled by the company.

Osamu Mogi, Director and Senior Executive Corporate officer, Kikkoman said: "Through the long history of our company, we learned how important it is to coexist with the local society and especially, you know, for the manufacturing location, people sometimes worry about pollution out from the manufacturing facility."

"We are involved with some project related to water quality improvement. For example, the project relates to Lake Zuidlaardermeer in Netherland, I received some reports from the project in the Netherlands, and it said they're showing some signs of improving the water quality at Lake Zuidlaardermeer," Mogi said.

The Director also said that nature is coming back. "Ecosystem is coming back in part. So I'm very happy to receive that report. And I'm looking forward to hearing more about the water quality improvement in the future, including those years before the merger of eight family-owned companies."



"We have been in business for more than three hundred and fifty years. And through that long period, we learn that a corporation whose existence is meaningful to society is the key to success. We are a food company which is doing business in more than 100 countries. So one of our policies is to promote the exchange of food culture. And I believe it's a very important activity. And also, as a food company, we try to promote a better lifestyle and healthier eating habits through our products and services. And overall, we try to fulfill our responsibility as a public entity as well as we try to contribute to society through activities that are unique to Kikkoman cooperation," Mogi said. (ANI)









