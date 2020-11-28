Japan's Suga calls for boosting defence forces' multifunctionality to fight new challenges

Tokyo [Japan], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday advocated for strengthening the multifunctionality of the country's self-defence forces against the backdrop of the fight against coronavirus, and the growing importance of space and cyberspace in the country's defence.



"The security situation surrounding Japan is becoming more and more strained. It is necessary to take countermeasures in new areas such as space, cyberspace and electromagnetic radiation. It is important that the ground, maritime and air self-defence forces overcome the inter-troop obstacles and take on these tasks together," Suga said during his review of the troops at Iruma Air Base near Tokyo, as cited by the NHK broadcaster.

The prime minister also noted the self-defence forces' role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, praising their involvement in operations to respond to the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected, as well as affiliated hospitals.

This year, the review ceremony was held without spectators due to the pandemic. As many as 800 members of the self-defence forces took part in the event. (ANI/Sputnik)

