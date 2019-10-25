Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara
Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara

Japan's Trade Minister resigns over alleged election campaign law violation

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 06:48 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 25 (ANI): Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara on Friday announced his resignation from the post after being accused of violating an election campaign law.
Sugawara, who assumed the post just a month ago, came under pressure on Thursday after a weekly magazine reported that one of his secretaries offered "incense money," a monetary condolence gift at a funeral, under Sugawara's name to the family of a deceased supporter in his district in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, reported the Japan Times.
The magazine had published what it claimed to be a photo of the secretary handing over an envelope containing 20,000 yen at a funeral site on Oct. 17. It may be noted that the action is a violation of the Public Offices Election Act with a fine of up to 500,000 yen.
The opposition had demanded Sugawara's resignation from the Cabinet post after the story broke out. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

16 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for murder of teenage girl

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 25 (ANI): A Bangladeshi court on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenager who was burned to death in April for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against her institution's principal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

White House plans to end subscriptions of New York Times,...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:44 IST

California wildfire: Estimated 200,000 homes, businesses facing...

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): An estimated 2,00,000 homes and businesses across California are facing power cuts, affecting at least half-a-million people, while scores more could be in the dark soon, as massive wildfires fuelled by high winds and brittle conditions continue to rage through the s

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:24 IST

US: 1 injured in shooting inside mall in Florida, 3 suspects at large

Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Peace remains prerequisite for progress in relations: Venkaiah Naidu

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Any attempts to disrupt peace and interference in India's internal matters will not be tolerated, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday, adding that while New Delhi wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries "including its immediate neighbours

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:19 IST

Indian diaspora important component of country's aspiration to...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called the Indian diaspora an important component of country's aspiration to be an inclusive, equitable and prosperous nation, adding that they have a momentous role to play in the evolution, growth, and future of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Imran Khan issues directives to allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Lahore's Services Hospital, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:22 IST

Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas concurrently accredited as India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diplomat Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:42 IST

Abduction of my father attempt to terrorise Pakistanis who dare...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Thursday called the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:56 IST

Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:13 IST

Trump attacks Fed, says central bank 'derelict' in its duties

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday came down heavily on the US Federal Reserve, calling for more interest rate cuts to stimulate the country's economy.

Read More
iocl