Japan's Trade Minister resigns over alleged election campaign law violation

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 25 (ANI): Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara on Friday announced his resignation from the post after being accused of violating an election campaign law.

Sugawara, who assumed the post just a month ago, came under pressure on Thursday after a weekly magazine reported that one of his secretaries offered "incense money," a monetary condolence gift at a funeral, under Sugawara's name to the family of a deceased supporter in his district in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, reported the Japan Times.

The magazine had published what it claimed to be a photo of the secretary handing over an envelope containing 20,000 yen at a funeral site on Oct. 17. It may be noted that the action is a violation of the Public Offices Election Act with a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

The opposition had demanded Sugawara's resignation from the Cabinet post after the story broke out. (ANI)

