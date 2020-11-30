Japan's Yokohama glitters with night shows ahead of Christmas celebrations

Yokohama [Japan] November 30 (ANI): Ahead of Christmas celebrations, a large number of both locals and international tourists are visiting the night landscape in Japan's Yokohama city.

A decked up dome glittering at the centre of the event site has been drawing thousands. People say they are fascinated by the light shows being held at the site.

The city administration organises the event in collaboration with the relevant buildings.

The event, owing to its magnificence has gained huge traction on social media and international news and it is due to this that not just the locals but people from across the globe want to enjoy the celebrations.



Anyone who visits this venue can experience lit artistic objects and dynamic light performance.

The big dome glitters followed by a synchronised lighting up of surrounding buildings and a laser beam flashes towards the sky.

The night view is famous for a distinctive romantic spot of Yokohama.

Additionally YORUNOYO YOKOHAMA event enhances the charm of Yokohama.

The most gorgeous and scintillating site is at the Big Yokohama Bridge. It is a big X-mas present which is held until December 26. (ANI)

