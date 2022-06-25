Jathedar Daduwal urges govt to send delegation for repair of Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul

Haryana [India], June 25 (ANI): Jathedar Baba Baljit Singh Daduwal, a world-renowned Sikh Pracharak, urges the Indian government to see if it can make arrangements to send a delegation to Kabul so that they can perform the repair and renovation work of Gurdwara Sahib Karte Parwan which was damaged under an attack by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

Jathedar Daduwal said that if the Government of India makes arrangements, they can send a delegation to Kabul to get the "Kar Sewa" of Gurdwara Sahib Karte Parwan and talk to the Sikhs living there. He further said that the delegation can also get information about the situation with the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

While speaking to the media, the President of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Jathedar Daduwal also announced to provide support of Rs 10 lakh for the reconstruction of the Gurdwara Sahib at Karte Parwan.

He said that the attack on Gurdwara Sahib, in which one Sikh and a private security guard were killed and the building of Gurdwara Sahib was badly damaged, was very unfortunate.

Sharing further information with the media, he said that the Gurdwara Sahib Karte Parwan in Kabul which was damaged due to a recent terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, is in the process of reconstruction.



He continued saying that the reality of this attack should be exposed to the world. "It indicates another conspiracy that should be exposed to the world as to who are the people who attacked Gurdwara Sahib and got it done," he added.

Speaking further Jathedar Daduwal said, "Afghan Sikhs have a great love for Guru Granth Sahib in their heart which is why they did not leave the Guru's house even in the worst situation in Afghanistan."

He also commended the Indian government for issuing e-visas to Hindus and Sikhs on an immediate basis. "The Government of India has done a commendable job by immediately issuing e-visas to 100 Hindus and Sikhs," he said.

At the same time, the Sikh Pracharak on behalf of the Sikh community urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of Hindus and Sikhs living there in consultation with the Taliban government.

Jathedar Daduwal also expressed grief over the loss of at least 1000 lives and many injuries in the tragic earthquake that hit Afghanistan on June 22. He said that if the Government of India makes arrangements, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's all-around goodwill will be bestowed on the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Jathedar Daduwal appealed to the Sangat around the world to help the Sikhs of Kabul in every possible way. (ANI)

