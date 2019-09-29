Union Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana on Saturday.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana on Saturday.

Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy in Russia

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana, Russia.
Javadekar, along with Ekaterina Tolstoy, Director of the Tolstoy Museum and Estate, unveiled the exhibition at the Yasnaya Polyana Culture House of the Leo Tolstoy Museum-Estate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The event was attended by representatives of the administration of the Tula region, Indologists, Russian and Indian students, according to the statement.
The inauguration of the exhibition was done as part of the commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
A special-day long seminar was also inaugurated to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Javadekar said in a tweet. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:04 IST

5 injured in Maryland stabbing, suspect shot dead

Maryland [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Baltimore in Maryland state on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:12 IST

After hours-long delay, Imran Khan departs for Pakistan on...

New York [US], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Pakistan on a commercial aircraft, after a special jet given to him by the Saudi Arabian government, had developed a technical glitch minutes after taking off from New York airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:10 IST

31st International Conference on Sindh held in London

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Saturday hosted an international conference on Sindh in London, where the participants highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances of activists, human rights violations and forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:18 IST

US State Department expresses grief over killing of America's...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Saturday expressed deep grief over the killing of America's first turbaned Sikh police officer, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

White House concealed Trump's call with foreign leaders in...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Some reconstructed transcripts of "delicate" calls between US President Donald Trump and foreign officials, including with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi royal family, were concealed by the White House in a highly classified computer system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:08 IST

3 killed, over dozen injured in Balochistan IED explosion

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 28 (ANI): At least three people, including a 12-year-old, were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an IED explosion in Chaman area of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

3 Senegalese UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in...

United Nations [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Three Senegalese UN peacekeeping crew members were killed and another injured in the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, .

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:33 IST

Hong Kong: Thousands of protestors gather to mark 5th...

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (ANI): Thousands of protestors on Saturday gathered here to mark the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:04 IST

India seemed to dominate narrative on J-K at UNGA: EU accredited...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Sept 28 (ANI): India seemed to dominate the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:02 IST

Ashraf Ghani thanks Afghans who turn up to vote in 3rd...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 28 (ANI): Amid the threat of Taliban, millions of Afghans including several prominent leaders came out to vote in the country's third presidential election on Sunday.

Read More
iocl