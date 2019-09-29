Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy in Russia

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Javadekar, along with Ekaterina Tolstoy, Director of the Tolstoy Museum and Estate, unveiled the exhibition at the Yasnaya Polyana Culture House of the Leo Tolstoy Museum-Estate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The event was attended by representatives of the administration of the Tula region, Indologists, Russian and Indian students, according to the statement.

The inauguration of the exhibition was done as part of the commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A special-day long seminar was also inaugurated to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Javadekar said in a tweet. (ANI)

