JeM cadre held at Pak-Afghan border reveal about his training in Pakistan

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], April 16 (ANI): A cadre of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit, captured alive after an encounter by the Afghan security forces along the border with Pakistan, has revealed that he was given arms training in the neighbouring country for around four months and then sent to Afghanistan to carry out attacks.

In a video shot by the Afghan security forces, the unidentified cadre revealed that he crossed over into Mohmand Dara area in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province along with elements of the Taliban.

He said, "I have infiltrated into Afghanistan for the first time. I was given training for four months and reached here 10 days ago."

It was a big operation wherein 10 JeM cadres, 5 Afghan Taliban and 4 Afghan Army personnel were killed.

On the intervening night of April 13-14, a big group of JeM cadres was intercepted by the Afghan security forces while trying to cross over into Nangarhar province.

Several JeM cadres were killed and a large consignment of arms and ammunition, as well as parts of a bomb, was recovered.

This included mortar launchers, RPGs and Russian sniper rifles.

On several occasions, Kabul has blamed Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, for basing terrorist camps within Pakistani territory to target Afghanistan. (ANI)

