JFE Engineering introduces new president of environment Group Company

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 13 (ANI): JFE Engineering Group, a well known industrial waste plant builder, recently established a new company named 'J&T Recycling Corporation' which combines recycling, power generation, and electricity business.

Tetsuo Tsuyuguchi who is a new President of the company held a press conference about the business vision for the future.

The integration of know-how in various fields of the JFE Engineering Group is expected to develop a recycling society that is environmentally friendly.

"Although I have been stationed in Southeast Asia as "JFE engineering", I believe that overall, as a technology, we can help with the development of environmental infrastructures such as garbage and water. The plant construction will be done by JFE engineering. J&T Recycling Corporation will do the operation," said Tetsuo Tsuyuguchi of J&T Recycling Corporation.

"No solution has been found to solve problems of garbage, in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka. It is a major challenge, such as the state of the garbage heap and how to dispose of it, and we hope to use JFE Engineering technique to operate the plant," he added.

"I hope it will be a model business first. We would like to do a special recycling business that utilizes the technology we have cultivated. I think it will focus on the power generation of waste products in Yokohama, Kawasaki, and Kanagawa prefecture," said Tetsuo Tsuyuguchi.

In addition to the global problem of marine plastic and food recycling, J&T Recycling Corporation has also developed a facility that utilizes AI technology.

"With regard to the introduction of AI, there is a tendency for experienced engineers to become more acidic due to the declining birthrate and aging population. Under this circumstance, we need to develop a future-oriented approach. Regarding robot automation, there are still many challenges, but we will continue to focus on safety and customer trust, although it will take a long time to do so," Tsuyuguchi added.

JFE Engineering Group has hugely contributed to the recycling of the waste in Japan. High technology and trust are important factors for solving serious problems around the world. (ANI)