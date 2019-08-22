J&K discussed during meeting between Pak PM, CoAS

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed during a meeting held between Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday.

"Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office today. National security matters and the situation in...Jammu and Kashmir was discussed during the meeting," the Pakistan government's official Twitter account stated.

Pakistan has continued to raise objections against India's decision to scrap Article 370 which accorded a special status to the former state, which has been hived into two UTs, namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. New Delhi has time and again reiterated that the decision is entirely the internal affairs of India.

"They relate to the Constitution, which is a sovereign matter. It is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said during a media briefing previously while referring to the decisions taken by India in J&K. (ANI)

