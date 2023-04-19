Joint Commander of French forces deployed in Indian Ocean visits Western Naval Command HQ in Mumbai

Mumbai [Maharashtra], April 19 (ANI): Joint Commander of the French Forces deployed in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, accompanied by a two-member delegation, visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command (HQWNC) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Importantly, ALINDIEN is an abbreviation for the admiral in charge of the French military stationed in the Indian Ocean's maritime zone.

During his visit, ALINDIEN interacted with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, according to the Indian Navy.

"VAdm Emmanuel Slaars, Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean #ALINDIEN, accompanied by a two-member delegation, visited #HQWNC on 18 Apr and interacted with VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi #FOCINC #WNC," the official Twitter handle of Western Naval Command of Indian Navy said.





During the interaction, growing cooperation between the two navies on the maritime front and enhanced interoperability to bolster maritime security in the region was appreciated by both sides.

According to the official statement, the interaction between the two sides highlighted the gains achieved by cooperation between the Indian and the French Navies in strengthening the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) construct.

Both sides agreed that there is an emergent need to enhance navy-to-navy cooperation keeping in line with the strengthening relations between the two maritime nations, the official statement informed further.

Bilateral cooperation between India and France, especially in the sphere of maritime security, has been growing.

The robustness of the naval partnership and cooperation is reflected in a steady improvement in interoperability through the conduct of regular exercises, long-range deployments by ships and mutually beneficial interaction among high-level envoys. (ANI)

