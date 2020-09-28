Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November.

As per Jordan's constitutional rule, the dissolving of the Parliament means that the government must resign within the week.

The King issued a royal edict ordering the dissolution of Parliament, effective on Sunday, reported TRT World.

The government at present comprises of 130 lawmakers mainly pro-government tribal officials businessmen and ex-security officials.



The move is likely to be followed by a wider government shake-up to ward off popular disenchantment over economic hardship worsened by the economic blow dealt by COVID-19 and over allegations of official corruption, the TRT's report said.

King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over tax increases pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Jordan's large public debt.

Constitutionally, most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and approves the legislation.

In July, Jordan's electoral commission set November 10 as the date for parliamentary elections after the Monarch called for countrywide polls to be held at the end of the Parliament's four-year term.

The election will be held at a time the aid-dependent country grapples with a severe economic contraction with the impact of COVID-19. (ANI)

