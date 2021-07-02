June deadliest month in Afghanistan's ongoing conflict in 2 decades

Kabul (Afghanistan) July 2 (ANI): Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) have killed over 6,000 Taliban terrorists in June, which was the deadliest month of conflict in the country, claimed authorities over here.

Most of the casualties were reported in 12 provinces, mostly in northern and central Afghanistan, according to TOLO News.

Almost 120 districts were evacuated by the Afghan government following offensives by the Taliban.

Numbers gathered by TOLO News showed that Taliban attacks have killed 638 military personnel and civilians during this period and 1,060 others were wounded.

"The main reason for the collapse of the districts is poor leadership at the leadership level of the security and defence forces," said MP Khan Agha Rezayee.



Data showed that the number of targeted attacks and explosions decreased during this period but the level of casualties among the security personnel and civilians continued to increase.

"The lines of the war changed, people were serving in the provinces as security commanders who weren't familiar with the war because the government had sent the war commanders home," said MP Ibdallullah Mohammadi as quoted by TOLO News.

"There was no preparation to confront such a big war, we weren't prepared for guerrilla warfare," said MP Arif Rahmani.

Baghlan, Faryab, Badakhshan, Ghazni, Takhar, Balkh, Ghor, Herat, Farah, Kunduz, Badghis and Sar-e-Pul provinces reported the highest causalities last month.

In a recent development, Afghan airstrikes killed 33 Taliban terrorists in northern Balkh province, army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said the Afghan security forces have increased airstrikes on Taliban positions in Nangarhar, Herat, Balkh, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces in a move to recapture the districts lost to the Taliban. (ANI)

