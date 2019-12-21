Justice Gulzar Ahmed sworn-in as 27th Pak Chief Justice

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): Justice Gulzar Ahmed took oath as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan here on Saturday.

He takes over from Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, whose tenure came to an end on Friday, after serving the country's top judge from January this year. The new Chief Justice will remain in office till February 21, 2022.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Ahmed at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr or Presidential Palace in the capital, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Cabinet members, serving and retired judges of the Supreme Court and lawyers, and others were present at the ceremony.

Earlier on December 4, Pakistan's law ministry had notified the appointment of Justice Ahmed as the country's new Chief Justice.

Justice Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi and obtained education from Gulistan School in Karachi. He got BA degree from Government College and LLB degree from SM Law College, all located in his hometown.

He became an advocate of the High Court in 1988 and an advocate of the Pakistan Supreme Court in 2001.

Justice Ahmed was elected as honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi, for the year 1999-2000. (ANI)