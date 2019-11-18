Representative image
Representative image

Kabul: 4 soldiers injured in blast

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo News TV channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.
A suicide bomber is said to have blown himself up near a military training centre.
Pajhwok Afghan News reports two explosions and notes that a road near the incident is blocked. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Dengue outbreak in Pakistan, over 49,000 cases registered

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Over 49,000 people have been tested positive for dengue in Pakistan, setting a new record of the infection in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:14 IST

Afghanistan: Two explosions heard in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Two explosions were heard on Kabul-Jalalabad roads in the capital on Monday morning, Pajhowk reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:35 IST

US says it supports people of Iran in their 'peaceful protest'

Washington [US], Nov 18 (ANI): The United States has extended support to the people of Iran in their "peaceful protests".

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:59 IST

Nepal hosts Tripitaka chanting ceremony

Rupandehi [Nepal], Nov 18 (ANI): Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha echoed with the verses of Tripitaka, the traditional scriptures for the Buddhists, as about one thousand Buddhist pilgrims from 25 countries including India, Thailand, Myanmar, and Nepal chanted the Tripitaka for three days to mar

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:18 IST

Iran: Amid protests over fuel price hike, President Rouhani...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Amidst the protests in the country over the fuel price hike, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned that the "anarchy and rioting" would not be tolerated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:02 IST

Georgia: Protestors from Opposition block all entrances to Parliament

Tbilisi [Georgia], Nov 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the centre of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Hong Kong Protests: Police storm University Campus, retreat in...

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): After an extremely violent day, which saw fierce clashes between the two sides, police stormed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus held by pro-democracy protestors, early on Monday (local time) before retreating in face of growing fire.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 04:06 IST

Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman'...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran slams US Secretary of State for backing protestors...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday slammed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo for backing protestors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:02 IST

Iran: 36 killed in protests against fuel price hike

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 36 people have died since protests erupted across over the fuel price hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:47 IST

I should be allowed to return to country, complete my final...

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales who fled Bolivia following his resignation has said that he should be allowed to return to the country and complete his final term.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:03 IST

US Defence Secretary urges renewal of GSOMIA between Japan-South Korea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has urged Seoul to renew Japan-South Korea General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which expires on November 23.

Read More
iocl