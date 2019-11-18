Kabul: 4 soldiers injured in blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo News TV channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

A suicide bomber is said to have blown himself up near a military training centre.

Pajhwok Afghan News reports two explosions and notes that a road near the incident is blocked. (Sputnik/ANI)

