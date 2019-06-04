Kabul: 5 killed as blast targets govt employee bus

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 3 (ANI): At least five people were killed when a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission here on Monday noon.

The explosion, which occurred in Darul Aman road near the American University in Kabul, around 1:30 pm (local time), came a day after four explosions hit the city on Sunday.

Sources confirmed to Tolo News that the bus was hired by employees of the commission but was not owned by the government organisation.

A spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, was quoted as saying that nine others were wounded in the explosion. (ANI)

