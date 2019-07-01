Kabul: 68 wounded in blast triggered by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 01 (ANI): At least 68 people suffered injuries in an explosion that rocked the city of Kabul on Monday, said the Public Health Ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar. The attack was carried out by the Taliban.

However, Khama Press has reported that the explosion has killed at least 10 people and wounded over 50 others.

"The Taliban's terrorist attack near the Football Federation today in Kabul showcases the group's inherent criminal nature. We will not be deterred by such outrage to pursue and punish the miscreants. Well done to our heroic security forces for punishing them hard in recent months," Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said.

An exchange of fire between two terrorists and Afghan Security forces is underway after the explosion, reported Tolo News.

Two terrorists are firing at security forces from an under-construction building following the blast.

The car bomb went off outside a defence ministry building. Terrorists then ran into a nearby high rise located in a crowded market and began firing on the ministry. (ANI)

