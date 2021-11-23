Kabul: Afghan students protest outside Pakistan embassy against delay in receiving visas

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Afghan students, who received educational scholarships from Pakistan universities but have not obtained visas, gathered to protest in front of the country's embassy in Kabul.

Tolo News reported that the students also carried banners that are painted with the slogans saying, "The students have nothing to do with politics. We want our visas."

"We call on the relevant departments of Pakistan to take necessary steps," Jahan Zaib Waziri, protesting students said.



"The lessons began about 40 days ago but have yet to participate in the universities," another student expressed.

These students won scholarships for bachelors, masters, and PhD degrees at Allama Iqbal Open University in Islamabad, Tolo News reported.

"We want them to immediately give us the visas so we can begin our lessons," said a female student.

According to the students, classes began nearly two months ago. (ANI)

