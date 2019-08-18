Kabul: Blast inside wedding hall, casualties feared

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 20 people are feared dead following a blast in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time) reported a senior Afghan official.

Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the attack and said the explosion took place at around 10:40 pm, reported Tolo news. According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

"Tonight's attack that targeted a wedding party was a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in PD6. At least 20 people killed. At least 34 people wounded, a SENIOR Afghan official tells me," Sarwary tweeted.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. Casualties are feared.

So far no group has taken the responsibility for the attack.

"It was a suicide attack. The attacker detonated his explosives in the wedding hall for men. There are casualties and fatalities in big numbers.', multiple guests at the wedding that was attacked tonight in Kabul's PD6 tells me," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

