Kabul complains to UNSC over Pak violating its airspace, constructing military posts on its territory

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kabul has written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) complaining about Pakistan's move of violating its airspace and constructing military posts on its territory.

Urging the UNSC to take "necessary measures and actions to bring about an end to the violations," Afghanistan in a letter, dated August 22, reiterated its "strong condemnation of Pakistan's failure to adhere to its obligations under the principles of the UN Charter, including Article 2, as well as international law and international humanitarian law."

Kabul noted in the letter that Pakistani forces had been targeting and shelling its border districts.

Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Adela Raz further complained to the UNSC about "continued violations of the territory of Afghanistan by the military forces of the Government of Pakistan."

The Afghan envoy noted that the violations by Pakistan included shelling of districts on the shared border, construction of military posts and barriers on Afghan territory; and violations of Afghan airspace by Pakistani military aircraft.

In addition, the letter also talked about specific incidents that took place on August 19 and 20, whereby the Pakistani military forces had "fired over 200 rockets into Sheltan district of Kunar province."

Kabul alleged that these attacks further resulted in the destruction of residential property and the displacement of the local population.

The letter further stressed that these violations continued despite "numerous communications and appeals made to Pakistan, bilaterally and through other measures, to cease such illegal and provocative activities."

In a further indictment of Pakistan, this development comes at a time when the cash-strapped nation is itself looking forward to raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly meeting that is scheduled to take place in New York next month. (ANI)

