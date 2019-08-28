The letter also talked about specific incidents that took place on August 19 and 20, whereby the Pakistani military forces had "fired over 200 rockets into Sheltan district of Kunar province."
The letter also talked about specific incidents that took place on August 19 and 20, whereby the Pakistani military forces had "fired over 200 rockets into Sheltan district of Kunar province."

Kabul complains to UNSC over Pak violating its airspace, constructing military posts on its territory

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kabul has written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) complaining about Pakistan's move of violating its airspace and constructing military posts on its territory.
Urging the UNSC to take "necessary measures and actions to bring about an end to the violations," Afghanistan in a letter, dated August 22, reiterated its "strong condemnation of Pakistan's failure to adhere to its obligations under the principles of the UN Charter, including Article 2, as well as international law and international humanitarian law."
Kabul noted in the letter that Pakistani forces had been targeting and shelling its border districts.
Afghanistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Adela Raz further complained to the UNSC about "continued violations of the territory of Afghanistan by the military forces of the Government of Pakistan."
The Afghan envoy noted that the violations by Pakistan included shelling of districts on the shared border, construction of military posts and barriers on Afghan territory; and violations of Afghan airspace by Pakistani military aircraft.
In addition, the letter also talked about specific incidents that took place on August 19 and 20, whereby the Pakistani military forces had "fired over 200 rockets into Sheltan district of Kunar province."
Kabul alleged that these attacks further resulted in the destruction of residential property and the displacement of the local population.
The letter further stressed that these violations continued despite "numerous communications and appeals made to Pakistan, bilaterally and through other measures, to cease such illegal and provocative activities."
In a further indictment of Pakistan, this development comes at a time when the cash-strapped nation is itself looking forward to raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly meeting that is scheduled to take place in New York next month. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:00 IST

23 killed in arson attack at a southern Mexico bar

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 28 (ANI): At least 23 people including 16 men and nine women were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after an arson attack caused a fire at a bar in the southern Mexican port city of Veracruz on Tuesday night (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:09 IST

Queen agrees to suspend UK Parliament till Oct 31 on PM's...

London [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend the British Parliament for five weeks from mid-September, shortening the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit just weeks before the deadline of October 31.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:49 IST

Jaishankar, Russian counterpart review economic cooperation,...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over intensifying economic cooperation between the two countries and reviewing preparations of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Vladivostok next week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:26 IST

Pak to observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Aug 30 by playing national anthem

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): In line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12 pm on August 30, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Nepal's Attorney General in India to study role of judicial systems

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 28 (ANI): Attorney General of Nepal, Agni Kharel has undertaken a week-long visit to India to study the relationship between the Central and State judicial systems in the country, including the relationship between Attorney General of India and the Advocates General of the St

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:36 IST

Pak partially closes Karachi airspace till August 31 possibly to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31 in view of a possible missile test-firing from Sonmiani flight test range located in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:32 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says he is ready for jihad in Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said he will become the commander of his people if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:36 IST

Pak Minister predicts Indo-Pak war in 'October or following month'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month."

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:44 IST

Russia expresses concern on rhetorics used by India and Pak over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok next week, Russia on Wednesday expressed concerns over the escalated tensions between two nuclear power--India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:27 IST

Trade, energy, tourism top agendas during PM Modi's visit to Russia

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss a gamut of issues including trade and investment, tourism, trade and energy during the Indian leader's upcoming visit to Russia on September 4-6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:53 IST

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night.

Read More
iocl