Kabul explosion: 5 killed; Taliban claims responsibility

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul that claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 50 others on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9:45 pm (local time) near a residential area in Kabul's police district 9 (PD9), Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said, as cited by Tolo News.

The Taliban said that the explosion was targetted at "foreign forces".

The incident has come hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afghan government on an agreement reached "in principle" with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year long war in the country.

The Taliban-US agreement is broadly centred around the latter's promise to remove a substantial number of its troops from the war-torn country, in exchange for the guarantee by the former that the Afghan soil, particularly areas under the Taliban's control, would not become a platform for transnational terrorism. (ANI)