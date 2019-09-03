Representative Image
Kabul explosion: 5 killed; Taliban claims responsibility

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:04 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul that claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 50 others on Monday.
The incident took place at around 9:45 pm (local time) near a residential area in Kabul's police district 9 (PD9), Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said, as cited by Tolo News.
The Taliban said that the explosion was targetted at "foreign forces".
The incident has come hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad briefed the Afghan government on an agreement reached "in principle" with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year long war in the country.
The Taliban-US agreement is broadly centred around the latter's promise to remove a substantial number of its troops from the war-torn country, in exchange for the guarantee by the former that the Afghan soil, particularly areas under the Taliban's control, would not become a platform for transnational terrorism. (ANI)

Jadhav under pressure to parrot Pakistan's false narrative: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Hours after its official had consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, India on Monday said that the former naval officer appeared to be "under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims".

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:06 IST

Afghanistan: Car explosion rocks Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): A heavy car bomb explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Monday, country's Interior Ministry said.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:16 IST

Facing flak over forced conversion, Pak PM promises help to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): In a bid to woo Sikh community after cases of forced conversion of girls from the minority community surfaced, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government would facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib gurdwaras.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:35 IST

Pak Army thrashes police as it apprehend drug peddler in PoK

Muzaffarabad, [PoK] Sept 2 (ANI): In an act of military hooliganism in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a group of Army personnel thrashed local policemen and released a drug peddler whom the police had earlier nabbed here in Muzaffarabad with a significant amount of Charas (marijuana).

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:16 IST

US: 34 killed as fire erupted on boat in California

California [US], Sept 2 (Sputnik/ANI)): At least 34 people have been killed in a fire that erupted on a boat near the Santa Cruz Island in California, KTLA broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Ventura County Fire Department.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:06 IST

China lodges case against US with WTO over import duties

Beijing [China], Sept 2 (ANI): China on Monday lodged a case against the US with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the import duties.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:52 IST

Pakistan will not start war with India: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured that his country won't be the first to use nuclear weapons in case of war or conflict with India.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:14 IST

'We have small 125-250 gm atom bombs', says Pak minister Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, infamous for being a motormouth, has claimed that his country possessed "125-250 gram atom bombs" that may hit a targeted area in India.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:58 IST

US and ASEAN kick off first ever joint maritime exercise in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are going to conduct their joint maritime exercises in the disputed South China Sea.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Pakistan says meeting with Jadhav was recorded, held in presence...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday said India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia's meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav took place in the presence of its officials and was recorded even though India had asked for "effective and unhindered" consular access to him.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:23 IST

Afgan President discusses draft framework deal between US and Taliban

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad have deliberated upon the draft framework agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:53 IST

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Family members of Noor Mohammad Dar, a truck driver killed by stone pelters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, is facing immense difficulties as they have lost the only bread earner of the family.

