The celebration was attended by officers and a large number of community members. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar addressed the Sangat.
Kabul: India embassy celebrates 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:00 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 12 (ANI): India Embassy here on Tuesday celebrated 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Sahib in Kart-e Parwan.
The Indian embassy took to Twitter to wish all members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh community on the occasion.
"We wish all members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh Community a very Happy Guru Parv. #GuruNanak550 was celebrated at Gurudwara Sahib at Kart e Parwan, Kabul. Amb @vkumar1969 addressed the Sangat," India in Afghanistan tweeted.

"...and felicitated the winners of the Singing, Elocution and Essay Writing Competitions held as part of the celebrations @550yrsGuruNanak at the Embassy. Afghan MP Sri Narendra Singh, Senator @DrAnarkaliH (Dr Anarkali Kaur Honaryar), officers and a large number of community members participated in the event," it added.

(ANI)

