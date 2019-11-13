Kabul: India embassy celebrates 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 12 (ANI): India Embassy here on Tuesday celebrated 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Sahib in Kart-e Parwan.

The Indian embassy took to Twitter to wish all members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh community on the occasion.

The celebration was attended by officers and a large number of community members. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar addressed the Sangat.

"We wish all members of the Afghan Hindu and Sikh Community a very Happy Guru Parv. #GuruNanak550 was celebrated at Gurudwara Sahib at Kart e Parwan, Kabul. Amb @vkumar1969 addressed the Sangat," India in Afghanistan tweeted.



"...and felicitated the winners of the Singing, Elocution and Essay Writing Competitions held as part of the celebrations @550yrsGuruNanak at the Embassy. Afghan MP Sri Narendra Singh, Senator @DrAnarkaliH (Dr Anarkali Kaur Honaryar), officers and a large number of community members participated in the event," it added.



(ANI)

