Kabul residents air security concerns amid attack on education centre

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): Families of victims and local residents raised security concerns and called on the Taliban to ensure the safety of the public and punish those responsible after the ghastly attack at an education centre in Kabul left 19 persons dead.

"We ask them to ensure the security of these educational centres and institutions so that our children can go and learn in peace," said Murad, a Kabul resident, reported TOLOnews.

"We are the students, first of all, they should ensure our security because we are the builders of the future of the country, not others," said another resident, Fatima, condemning the explosion that injured many.

However, the Ministry of Interior clarified that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are taking all the measures in ensuring security for the citizens of the country.

"We strongly condemn the enemy's strikes on civilian targets, which proves their brutality and terror, and we ask the officials of the educational institutions to inform the security officials when holding special programs," TOLOnews reported citing the interior ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takoor.

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

The blast occurred in the 13th security area of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was quoted as saying by TOLO news.

Moreover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the heinous attack on an educational centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul - a predominately Hazara Shia area - which caused scores of casualties, mostly women.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. "Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development," the UN press release read quoting UN Secretary-General.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians. He also called on the de facto authorities to protect the rights of all Afghans - regardless of ethnicity or gender - to access education safely and securely.

Friday's blast claimed at least 19 lives and injured dozens inside the Kaaj Educational Center.

Earlier, UNICEF condemned the blast and said that violence in or around education establishments is unacceptable.

UNICEF reminded all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, ensuring the safety and protection of all children and young people.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)