Kabul residents express concern over rising explosive attacks, seek security for Ashura ritual

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): Voicing their concerns about the rise in explosive attacks in the city's western areas, residents of Kabul's Police District 6 are calling out for security for the Ashura Ritual.

As per residents of the area, most of the victims in an explosion that took off on Saturday's explosion were vendors selling their wares. Many citizens have asked for security from the Islamic Emirate for the Ashura ritual, reported Tolo News.

Mohammad Ali, a resident of the Barchi area of Kabul said, "Explosions happen every day, and the level of insecurity has increased. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide safety to the mourners of Ashura."

"There was a mine planted inside the barrel that exploded, killing seven people and injuring nine to ten people," said Sakhi, another resident of Kabul's PD6.

The residents of the Pol-e-Sukhta area of Kabul said that some of the victims of the incident could not be identified.

Mohammad Jafar, a resident of the Pol-e-Sukhta area of Kabul said, "All of them were men and youth, and they were at the mourning ceremony, and it was very crowded."

"There were pieces of flesh, limbs, legs, and organs. There was just one pocket remaining, and the municipality did not take responsibility for burying them. We gathered four or five individuals, took them, and buried them there," said Fawad, another resident of Pol-e-Sukhta area of Kabul.



Giving out the details of the grave situation on the ground, a journalist of the media outlet said that those who visited the explosion scene in Kabul's Pol-e-Sukhta area said that the explosives were put in a pot on the side of the road.

"So far, we have arrested two Daesh affiliates in connection with the blast and we are trying to arrest the rest of them," said Mawlawi Waqad, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Intelligence department of Kabul's PD6.

In the past week, three explosions occurred in Kabul. Based on the figures of the security officials, fourteen people died and more than 40 others were injured in the blasts.

Notably, the tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which to Shia Muslims is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast during this day.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. (ANI)

