Kabul residents facing trouble with rising food prices, medicine shortage, fuel price hike

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 26 (ANI): The Kabul residents faced problems of earning money and supporting their livelihood and basic needs in the Taliban-led Afghanistan government's regime.

Afghans who are supporting their day to day needs by driving taxis and small shuttle buses complain that they hardly earn anything because of the fuel price hike, reported TASS

"Gasoline prices gallop by 20 per cent or by 40 per cent against early August; no stability, queues at retail sites do not allow planning and counting on anything," said TASS quoting a driver.



Rising food prices due to the food imports from Pakistan and Iran have also affected the buyers and sellers. The shortage of medicines is another trouble faced by Kabul residents.

"Flour prices hiked by 30 per cent, vegetables by 50 per cent; it is difficult to find certain cereals and many required pharmaceuticals," a Kabul resident said.

Restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks have also led to complications. Withdrawals of not more than 20,000 Afghanis per week have been imposed.

"The issue of survival comes now to the forefront and the threat of misery is the primary cause of despair," Kabul dwellers told TASS. (ANI)

