Kabul residents turn to bicycles as fuel prices rise

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 4 (ANI): Kabul residents are using bicycles for their daily commute in the city as fuel prices have gone up, local media reported.

Reports indicate that currently, one litre of fuel costs 76 Afghanis at Kabul fuel stations, where previously it was around 35 Afghanis. It has increased in the last two to three months, Tolo News reported.

"I cannot afford to pay taxi fare. I often use a bicycle and sometimes walk instead of using a taxi," said Abdul Qadir, a Kabul resident.

"Using bicycles is cheap and it is also good for the environment because it does not have any emissions," said Mukhtar Ahmad, a Kabul resident.

Residents said that taxi fare has been increasing in the capital due to the increase in fuel prices, and due to economic problems they are unable to pay the high taxi fare every day, Tolo News reported.

"Fuel prices have increased. In the past, taxi fare was 20 Afghanis, now it is around 30 to 50 Afghanis" said Ahmad Zia, a Kabul resident.

"Fuel prices have risen, and taxi fare has also increased. We cannot afford to pay all these expenses and that's why I have bought a bicycle," said Mohammad Omid, a Kabul resident.

Earlier last month it was reported that the Afghani had weakened against the dollar and this has greatly reduced business in the markets.

Kabul residents urged Afghanistan's central bank to take steps to control the currency markets to pave the way for more robust business.

In the meantime, several money exchangers in Kabul said that the lack of cash in banks is the reason that the Afghan currency has dropped. (ANI)