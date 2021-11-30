Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday.

"Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed and we want to expand our exports," Ariana News quoted Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the association as saying.

The association also called for the Taliban to focus on the mining sector and provide facilities for the extraction of minerals in order to boost investment.



They also called on the Taliban regime to establish new policies around mining, also to boost investment in the sector, Ariana News reported.

According to the Afghan media, Safi said that since the mid-August takeover by the IEA, "illegal extractions of mines, as well as smuggling, have been prevented."

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

