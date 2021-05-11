Kabul school blasts death toll rises to over 60

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 10 (ANI): The death toll from recent explosions near a school in Kabul has climbed to at least 63, with over 150 others wounded, said the Afghan Government.

Citing officials, NHK World reported that most of those killed were female students.

Security officials said that a vehicle laden with explosives was detonated near the school's entrance gate on Saturday, followed by more explosions nearby.

President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement later in the day blaming Taliban terrorists for the blasts. He condemned the explosions as a crime against humanity.



Meanwhile, Taliban have denied responsibility for the attacks, reported NHK World.

Anti-government forces have continued their campaign of terror in Afghanistan despite Washington's move to withdraw all troops from the country by September 11, which marks exactly 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Experts fear that the security situation in Afghanistan may deteriorate further.

Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and an advocate for girls' right to education, responded to the explosions with a social media post on Sunday. She urged world leaders to "unite to safeguard school-children."

Yousafzai tweeted, "The escalation of terrorism is alarming for peace and democracy in Afghanistan." She added that her heart is with the families of the victims. (ANI)

