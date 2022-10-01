Kabul terror attack: India condemns targeting of students at educational places

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India on Saturday condemned the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that resulted in the death and injury of more than 60 people, many of whom were students.

Friday's blast follows many recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Afghanistan, including in religious minority communities.

"We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored the heinous attack on the Kabul educational centre - a predominately Hazara Shia area - which caused scores of casualties.



He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. "Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development," he said.

While condemning the terrorist attack, the UN Security Council (UNSC) reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

US Charge d'Affaires Karen Decker was also quick to condemn the barbarous attack on the education centre and said that all students should be able to pursue education in peace and without fear.

Calling the attack a shameful act of terror, the US Charge d'Affaires tweeted, "The U.S. strongly condemns today's attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace and without fear."

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents. (ANI)

