Kabul welcomes India-Pakistan peace overtures

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Afghanistan has welcomed recent peace overtures between India and Pakistan as Kabul believes that a peaceful neighbourhood will augur well for Afghanistan's stability and prosperity.

Talking to ANI, Afghanistan envoy to India, Farid Mamundzay said, "70 per cent of Afghanistan trade with Pakistan happens through Wagah Attari border. If India-Pakistan relations are good, it will benefit Afghanistan and region, we can cooperate in projects like TAPI gas pipeline, Chahbahar port and it will bring economic prosperity to the region."

"We want a peaceful neighbourhood where prosperity, tranquillity exist. Nobody benefits from insecurity and instability. We welcome developments that have a larger and positive impact on the security of the broader region," he added.

Recently, Armies of India and Pakistan reinforced ceasefire followed by talks on Indus water treaty in New Delhi.

Letters were also exchanged between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan. First, PM Modi wrote a letter greeting Khan on Pakistan National day, now he responded back with proposed result-oriented talks.

However, during the 'Heart of Asia' conference, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present, they did not hold any bilateral talks till this copy was written. (ANI)