Passengers stranded in Hilsa speaking to ANI
Passengers stranded in Hilsa speaking to ANI

Kailash Mansarovar: 44 people from Telangana stranded in Hilsa after being abandoned by travel agency

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:55 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Forty-four people from Telangana have been left stranded since the last four days near the Nepali town of Hilsa, located in the country's northwest, bordering Tibet, after a travel agency with whom they were registered abandoned them while returning from their pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.
One of the passengers told ANI that the group, belonging to two different regions in Telangana state, registered themselves with the Southern Travel agency for the Kailash Mansarovar and had started their journey on June 13.
"We reached and visited Kailash Mansarovar. But after that we have been brought to Hilsa, a border area close to Manasarovar, and have been left abandoned," he said.
"The Southern Travels, who brought us here, has left us and they are not responding to our calls since last four days," he added.
The passenger further said that this area, where they have been stranded, is completely surrounded by hills and a few of them are gradually falling sick. Especially women are facing a lot of problems.
"I request the state government to help us get back to our homes safely," he added. (ANI)

