Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims hail the facilities provided by India, China

By Sahil Pandey

Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The 13th batch of Pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar yatra lauded the efforts made by India and China for providing basic facilities during the tour.

"The Indian side has good facilities. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam has done a good job. On the Chinese side, the facilities have improved a lot compared to the past. The Issues like accommodation, food, toilet, and sanitation has improved on both sides," Delhi pilgrim Sidhanshu Rai told ANI.

Many pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the food facilities provided during the tour.

"We are getting very good food. Throughout the yatra, the weather was good. Facilities are good and when we are in yatra then there should not much complain. Experience has been good. In the coming years, facilities will be better," Retired Banker Milind Vaidya said.

Some of the pilgrims still highlighted concerns regarding sanitation and medical facilities.

Eldest member in the 13th batch Surenchand Ruparaliya said, "It is a very good experience and there is no complaint and in the yatra, things do happen. But still, improvements will take place in the future. I suggest that western toilets should be installed as many senior citizens suffer from joint pain."

Thousands of devotees participated in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses the territorial boundaries of India, Nepal, and China.



According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathu La route to Sikkim. Each batch will comprise not more than 50 people. (ANI)

