A hawan being conducted for the benefit and goodwill of family and the group.
A hawan being conducted for the benefit and goodwill of family and the group.

Kailash pilgrims perform hawan near Mansarovar lake

By Sahil Pandey (ANI) | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:26 IST

Mansarovar [Tibet], Aug 13 (ANI): On the fourth and last Monday of holy Shravan month, Hindu devotees performed a hawan beside the Mansarovar Lake is situated at the Mount Kailash in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.
"We left Delhi on 30th July and have completed our parikrama of Mount Kailash. We are conducting this yajna near Mansarovar lake as it is a very auspicious day as Monday is lord shiva's day and Karthik maas Paritosh (last Monday of holy Shravan month) coinciding on the same day," Batch 13 liaison officer Surinder Grover told ANI here.
A hawan was conducted for the benefit and goodwill of the family and the group.
Every year India's Ministry of External Affairs organises the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage from June to September for Hindu, Jain and Buddhist pilgrims.
The pilgrimage is known for its religious value and cultural significance among Indian believers.
Significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for Jains and Buddhists.
The pilgrims going on this tour take up one of the two different routes. One is Lipulekh Pass-through Uttarakhand and the other is Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.
The journey requires a tedious trek through rough landscapes and unfavourable setting to get through high altitudes.
According to the Hindu mythology, Lake Mansarovar personifies purity. Thus, the one who drinks the lake water is said to attain relief from all his sins of last 100 lifetimes and reach the Lord Shiva's abode after death.
The Lake is also associated with Buddhists and is said to be the place where Queen Maya conceived Buddha. There also are a few Buddhist Monasteries located on the shore of the lake.
For Jain believers, the Lake is said to be associated with Lord Shree Rishabhdev, the first Tirthankara. Ashtapad Mountain, located close to Mt Kailash, is regarded as the place where Lord Rishabhdevji with his disciples attained Nirvana or Moksha.
The pilgrimage also holds significance for Sino India relationship as the pilgrims who take up Kailash Mansarovar yatra require a visa from China. The process of granting of a visa, in one way, reflects the nature of contemporary bilateral relationship shared between India and China. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:49 IST

US is 'learning much' from explosion in Russia: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration is "learning much" from an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, in which at least seven people were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

Explosion in Nepal PM's home district

Jhapa [Nepal], Aug 13 (ANI): A bomb blast was reported in a government office in Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's home district early on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Nigeria Shia leader emplanes for India to get treatment

Abuja [Nigeria], Aug 13 (ANI): Nigeria Shia leader Ibrahim el-Zakzaky and his wife, who had been detained since 2015, has emplaned for India to receive medical treatment, according to media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:27 IST

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani heckles Maleeha...

New York [US], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, was left perplexed when a person heckled her during an event and asked: "What are you doing for Pakistan? You are a thief and don't deserve to represent our country".

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:36 IST

John Oliver bakes 'massive cake' for Turkmenistan President,...

New York [US], Aug 13 (ANI): John Oliver, the US television host who is known for his wicked sense of humour and witty jokes, would have never thought that a funny episode meant to address Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's obsession will attract strong backlash from the Guinness Wo

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:03 IST

India, China sign four MoUs, agree to organise 100 activities

Beijing [China], Aug 13 (ANI): India and China on Monday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreed to organise 100 activities in the coming months in the domain of film and broadcasting in bid to further strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:14 IST

Panasonic introduces real-time tracking and projection mapping...

Tokyo (Japan), Aug 13 (ANI): Real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector was used for a highly innovative video performance during the "One Year to Go" Ceremony for Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:50 IST

Jaishankar, Wang Yi jointly inaugurate India-China Film Week

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday jointly inaugurated the 'India-China Film Week' here in a bid to strengthen people to people connection and cultural activities between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:16 IST

Pakistan FM Qureshi urges political parties to stand united on...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 12 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday urged all the political parties in the country to hold a united front on the Kashmir issue and not politicise the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:25 IST

Chinese minister refers to India-Pakistan tensions, says...

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing has made clear its concerns over the recent tensions between India and Pakistan and also conveyed its "principled position" on the issue of soveignty, an apparent reference to its opposition to India's decision

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:19 IST

Reliance-Saudi Aramco deal a heartache for Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): The billion-dollar deal between Reliance Industries Ltd and state-run Saudi Aramco on Monday came as a heartache to Pakistan which has been seeking the support of foreign powers, including Riyadh, over India's historic move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:38 IST

Hong Kong cancels all flights for Monday amid sit-in protest

Hong Kong, Aug 12 (ANI): Hong Kong airport authority on Monday suspended all remaining flights for the day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters entered the terminal's arrival halls.

Read More
iocl