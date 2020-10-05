Kalai bypoll: Crude bomb blast in Awami League rally leaves 3 injured

Joypurhat [Bangladesh], October 5 (ANI): At least three persons were injured in a crude bomb blast at a bypoll rally of Awami League in Bangladesh's Joypurhat on Sunday night.

Toufiqul Islam Talukdar, the Awami League candidate for the Kalai municipal bypoll, blamed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the blasts.

One of the injured has been identified as Abdul Latif from Kalai upazila, Dhaka Tribune reported.



The injured were taken to Kalai Upazila Health Complex.

However, BNP candidate Anisur Rahman Talukdar accused the Awami League of staging the episode in an attempt to malign their image and stop them from participating in the elections.

Kalai police station Officer-in-Charge Selim Malik said actions will be taken following an investigation into the incident, Dhaka Tribune wrote.

Death of former mayor Halimul Alam John necessitated the Kalai municipal bypoll, scheduled on October 10. (ANI)

